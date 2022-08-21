Alia Bhatt says she will be adding ‘Kapoor’ to her name: I am happy to do it

Alia Bhatt has been constantly in the headlines in recent times, and rightfully so. She has had an amazing year so far, both on personal and professional fronts. She is the only Bollywood actor to have three back-to-back successful films this year, including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and the recently released dark comedy Darlings. In April this year, she tied the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor after dating for several years. And now, the lovebirds are all set to begin a new and exciting phase of life, as they wait to welcome their first child together. Amid this, Alia has revealed that she will soon be changing her name to Alia Bhatt Kapoor legally.

Alia Bhatt on adding Kapoor to her surname

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt talked about adding the Kapoor surname legally. She said that while hubby Ranbir Kapoor ‘promptly’ changed his marital status on his passport, she has not found the time to do that, because of constant travel and work commitments right after her wedding. For the unversed, Alia was in London in the past couple of months, shooting for her debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Furthermore, Alia said, “I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it.” She elaborated further and added, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.” However, Alia maintained that she will not be changing her screen name.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was recently seen in Jasmeet K Reen’s dark comedy Darlings. The film marked her debut as a producer and she shared screen space with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. She is now awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film Brahmastra where she will feature with Ranbir for the very first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film will hit theatres on the 9th of September.

Apart from this, Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

