Alia Bhatt says she won't leave Doha without having her favourite milk cake & we can totally relate; PIC

Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. Ever since her debut in 2014, she has proved her acting prowess in several movies. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she gives a glimpse of her everyday routine to her loved ones. The 28-year-old actress was on a visit to Doha and she treated her fans with some snaps from her trip. Speaking of which, just a while ago, she posted a picture from her trip and we can totally relate to it.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Alia shared a photo in which she can be seen relishing a milk cake. She looked super cute in the photo as she rocked a no make-up look. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Not leaving without my milk cake.”

See Alia’s post here:

A few hours ago, she shared some ethereal photos on Instagram from her Doha trip. She channelled her inner boss lady as she spent a day in Doha. She looked ethereal in a white pantsuit. Her hair and makeup were also on point. She gave a glimpse of her day to her fans as she ate poha and french fries during her outing. While sharing the post, Bhatt wrote, “A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie marks Alia’s second collaboration with Ranveer after Gully Boy. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir and the first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

