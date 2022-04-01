Alia Bhatt says she's 'just taking each day as it comes' amid wedding buzz with Ranbir Kapoor

Lately, rumours have been abuzz about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planning to tie the knot in April this year. The lovebirds’ marriage has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time and fans can’t wait to see them take the plunge. Recently, Ranbir denied the claims about their wedding in April and said that they will hopefully get married by the end of this year. And now, Alia too has opened up about her wedding in a chat with a news portal.

Alia Bhatt told India Today that she going with ‘the feeling’. “I am just taking each day as it comes and making the most of it every day. I am just going with feeling,” said the 29-year-old. Earlier, Alia shared that she is already married to Ranbir in her mind. In another media interaction, Alia excitedly talked about the release of Brahmastra and added that she’s pretty sure that “the year is going to end with a bang”.

The Rockstar actor, on the other hand, had expressed that had it not been for the pandemic, they would have been already married. In a recent interaction with the media, Ranbir was asked about the April wedding rumours. Replying to that, he said, “No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully by the end of the year, don’t know, we haven’t planned yet. I think, I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love, and hopefully soon," said the Brahmastra actor.”

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir have an interesting lineup of films. Alia has recently had two blockbuster releases back-to-back, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir. It is slated to release on the 9th of September, 2022. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa, and Darlings. Moreover, she recently announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Shamshera in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.

