Alia Bhatt says ‘The year’s going to end with a bang’; Did she also confirm wedding with Ranbir Kapoor?

When will lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get married? The million-dollar-question has been grabbing headlines for a long time. After Ranbir recently mentioned that they are hopefully getting married at the end of the year, Alia too has hinted along the same lines. In a media interaction, the actress excitedly talked about the release of the much-awaited film Brahmastra on 9th September 2022. She then blushed as she said, “Not to say too much, but I am pretty sure the year’s going to end with a bang!” And it seems like we are looking at another big fat wedding towards the end of the year, and fans can hardly keep calm.

Recently, reports have been abuzz that Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot in April. A source close to India Today informed that there is a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Also, the Jagga Jasoos actor’s mom Neetu Kapoor was recently spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s store and even Manish was spotted in their house. Apparently, the couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day.

However, in a recent interaction with the media, Ranbir denied these rumours and said that Alia and he are hopefully getting married at the end of the year. “No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully by the end of the year, don’t know, we haven’t planned yet. I think, I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love, and hopefully soon," said the Brahmastra actor.

ALSO READ: 'Bahu Kab Aa Rahi Hai?' Neetu Kapoor REACTS as paps ask about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding