Alia Bhatt screams RRR along with fans while shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the most loved actors of Bollywood. All eyes are on these lovebirds ever since they have gone public about their relationship. Well, fans are eagerly waiting for the release if their upcoming movie Brahmastra and the two stars are currently in Varanasi shooting on the Ganga ghats for the last schedule of the Ayan Mukerji film. Pictures and videos of Ranbir and Alia from Varanasi have been floating on the internet, but the one video that caught our attention was the impromptu promotion of RRR done by the Highway actress.

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor standing on a small ferry as it floats on the waterbody. They are surrounded by the entire crew and their ferry is following another ferry that has the camera loaded on it. Both the stars wave at their fans who can be heard screaming in excitement. One of the fans yells RRR on top of his voice and that is when Alia wasted no time and starts screaming RRR along with the fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia have an interesting line-up of films ahead. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Luv Ranjan untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline. He is expected to start shooting for the latter soon.

