Alia Bhatt searches her sunshine in new London PICS; Arjun Kapoor says 'But your sunshine is in Mumbai'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Well, the diva is all set for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone and has left for the shoot of the film recently. She will be starring alongside Gal Gaddot in the movie. Well, the actress has dropped a couple of her pictures looking super cute and we bet it will make your Sunday bright and happy. But it is Arjun Kapoor’s comment on the Dear Zindagi actress’ pictures that is stealing all the limelight.

Alia Bhatt shares a couple of pictures of her enjoying the sunlight. In the first picture, we can see Alia dressed in a yellow coloured tie and dye tee that she paired with olive pants. She is sitting on the grass and with her head up facing the sky and her eyes closed, Alia is enjoying the sunlight. In the next picture, she can be seen lying down with her legs high up in the air. Her smile is proof of the fact that she is having a gala time. Sharing these pics, Alia wrote, “just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way.” The moment she posted these pics, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but!!!”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s images:

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.