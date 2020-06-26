Alia Bhatt sends birthday love to dear friend Arjun Kapoor; Shares beautiful pic with him & beau Ranbir Kapoor

As Arjun Kapoor turned a year older, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor along with a beautiful picture.

has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the Half Girlfriend actor is celebrating his 35th birthday. While it might be a quarantine birthday for Arjun given the COVID 19 outbreak, his friends and fans are leaving no stone unturned to shower love on the birthday boy. Social media is inundated with best wishes for the actor from across the world. Joining them, also shared a beautiful post for Arjun Kapoor on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

In the picture, Alia was seen posing with the birthday boy along with her beau , and Amrita Arora. The celebs seemed to be having a gala time together when they had clicked the picture. Interestingly, each of them was seen colour coordinating their outfits and were nailing in black. Alia also wrote a sweet message for Arjun and wrote, @Happiest Birthday My Dear Friend @arjunkapoor.. Never a dull movement with this one!!!! Have a HAP HAP Happy life and day and year… Lots of Love” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor:

Talking about work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite . On the other hand, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau Ranbir, daddy Mahesh Bhatt comeback directorial Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubali Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli multi-starrer project RRR.

