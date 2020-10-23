Alia Bhatt sends a lovely birthday wish to Malaika Arora; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual for dubbing; PHOTOS

On Malaika Arora's 47th birthday, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet wish for her. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city as he headed for dubbing. Take a look.

The gorgeous star has turned a year older today and on the occasion of her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from friends and family. Speaking of this, took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of Malaika and wished her on her special day. On the other hand, was spotted in the city as he stepped out of a dubbing studio. The star has been off late busy with dubbing work for his films. Talking about Malaika, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma Kapoor, all have sent good wishes to the dancing diva of Bollywood. Even Alia wasn't behind as she shared a heartfelt note for Malaika.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a gorgeous monochrome photo of Malaika in ethnic wear and won over the internet. Alia wrote, "Happy bday dearest Malla. I hope you are eating lots of cake today. loads and loads of love." Along with it, she shared a heart emoticon. Alia and Malaika's photo last year went viral where both the ladies were with their beaus Ranbir Kapoor and in New York.

Take a look at how Alia wished Malaika Arora on birthday:

On the other hand, Ranbir was seen making his way out from a dubbing studio. The actor was snapped when he was getting in his car. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a pink tee with denim jeans and a cap. He teamed it up with a black striped mask that off late he is seen sporting when he steps out. The actor waved to the paparazzi from a distance before getting into his car and leaving.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia would be seen on the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is produced by and was supposed to release on December 4, 2020. However, a new release date will be announced as work was stalled due to COVID 19 outbreak.

Also Read|Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Durga Puja together and made heads turn

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×