Alia Bhatt sends lovely gifts for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja-PIC

Alia Bhatt is not only a talented actress, but also an entrepreneur, and she started an eco-conscious clothing brand of young children in 2021. Just a few days ago, the actress sent out two personalized gift bags for her RRR co-star Jr NTR’s sons Abhay and Bhargav. Jr NTR shared a picture and thanked her for sending the gifts. Now, Alia has also sent some lovely gifts for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s seven-month-old baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja!

Alia Bhatt sends gifts for Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the gifts sent by Alia Bhatt for baby Vayu. The picture shows a beautiful personalized card in the shape of a house, with ‘Vayu’ written on it. The picture also showed a blue box with some beautiful outfits for Vayu inside them. The cute tees had slogans on them, one of which read, “Mama’s boy,” while another one read, “Just lion around.” The gifts are just too cute, and Sonam Kapoor thanked Alia Bhatt for sending the gifts for Vayu.

“So cute thank you @edamamma @aliaabhatt,” wrote Sonam Kapoor. Alia re-shared the story along with a heart GIF. Take a look at the picture below!

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jr NTR also shared a picture of the gifts that Alia sent for his kids, and wrote, “Thank you @aliaabhatt, @edamamma always puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav's faces... Hope to see a bag with my name soon...” Re-sharing Jr NTR’s Instagram story, Alia replied, “Yay!! Haha I will make whole bunch of special Ed wear only for you. You're the sweetest thank you!!!”

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The cast also includes Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, with Lillete Dubey.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Mati dress styled with boots is comfortably cool together