Alia Bhatt sends 'prosperity and happiness' to everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi, extends wishes; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. The actress, who started her career at a very young age, has delivered some of the best films like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, and much more. She is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life these days as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia is an active social media user and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, she took to her Instagram story and wished her fans on the auspicious day. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace." Meanwhile, Alia is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year.

After getting delayed multiple times, Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone.

