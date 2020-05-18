Alia Bhatt sends special surprise to healthcare workers amid COVID 19; Doctor thanks her for sweet gesture

Alia Bhatt has won millions of hearts as she has sent boxes of sweetness for healthcare workers in Mumbai hospital to express her gratitude towards these real heroes for fighting against COVID 19.

As India is fighting an intense battle against Coronavirus outbreak, our celebrities are making efforts to spread some hope among the fans in their own way. Be it by going live on social media, sending aid, raising awareness and even donating during this crisis situation, our celebrities have been doing it all. Amid this, ’s sweet gesture for COVID 19 healthcare workers is winning all the hearts and we can’t stop lauding the Raazi actress for her act of kindness.

Given the intense situation we are in, Alia decided to spread some happiness and had sent a box of sweetness for her health care workers to hail their selflessness while fighting on the frontline against COVID 19. The box included a large bar of chocolates, a sweet bun, an apple drink, etc. along with a note from the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress which read as, “Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes.”

Overwhelmed by Alia’s sweet gesture, Dr Shripad Gangapurkar of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital expressed his gratitude towards the Gully Boy actress for her sweet surprise in the bitter times of COVID 19 outbreak. Sharing a picture of Alia’s box of happiness, Gangapurkar wrote, “Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!!”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s sweet surprise for healthcare workers:

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is spending the quarantine at home and is focusing on her workout these days. She even shared a beautiful picture of herself from her at-home gym and giving a glimpse of her intense workout.

