Alia Bhatt sends virtual hug and birthday wish to ‘sweet child’ Varun Dhawan amid lockdown; Gets an epic reply

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her closest friend, Varun Dhawan on his 33rd birthday. However, Varun gave her an epic reply in his classic humourous way. Check it out.

Actor may be spending his 33rd birthday at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown, but his friends from the industry have been making it special for him on social media. After several actors wished Varun on social media, his closest friend and Student Of The Year co-star took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for him. Alia and Varun share a great bond and have worked in several films together since their debut together back in 2011.

Alia took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for Varun on his birthday and also shared a throwback photo from the Filmfare Awards ceremony with him. Alia wished for Varun all the happiness and also sent a big virtual hug to him amid the lockdown. However, she ended up calling Varun ‘sweet child’ which left even the birthday boy in splits. Varun replied to Alia’s sweet birthday wish in his cool away that is bound to leave you laughing. The cute banter of Varun and Alia sure sent the internet into a tizzy.

Alia wrote, “And the award for the most entertaining human being goes to @varundvn happy bday my sweet child!!! May you always be the most troublesome, comma, kindest soul that you are...Have the most amazing locked down birthday...sending you the biggest virtual hug possible!!!” To this, Varun replied to Alia and wrote, “Thank you amma my u always bless me.”

Check out Varun and Alia’s cute banter:

Meanwhile, on the work front, their last film together was released a year back, Kalank and didn’t fare well at the box office. However, fans of Varun and Alia love seeing the two actors together. Currently, Varun is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. It was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it will be postponed.

