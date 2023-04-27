Alia Bhatt serves major Boss Lady vibes in a pantsuit; Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are all hearts: PICS

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood star is back to her busy work schedule after her long maternity break. The actress and her husband, famous actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November, last year. Interestingly, the couple is planning to share the parental duties equally, so that both of them can focus on both their personal and professional lives equally. Alia Bhatt, who has not put an end to her maternity break, was spotted attending a prestigious event on Wednesday night.

Alia Bhatt serves major Boss Lady vibes in a pantsuit

The Brahmastra actress, who has always made a statement with her impeccable fashion choices, surprised her fans and fashion enthusiasts by opting for a relatively new style for Wednesday's event. Alia Bhatt served major Boss Lady vibes in a checkered, embroidered pantsuit, which she paired with a light blue formal shirt and a black tie. The new mommy completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, simple accessories, and a pair of black heels.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post, below:

Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others react to Alia Bhatt's post

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star has thoroughly impressed her friends and colleagues from the film industry, but her latest look. Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who has styled Alia Bhatt for the night, took to her Instagram post and commented a red heart emoji. She later shared Alia's pictures on her page with the caption that reads: "World domination with @aliaabhatt." Bhumi Pednekar, who is thoroughly impressed with the look, commented: "Fab @aliaabhatt @rheakapoor."

Alia Bhatt's work front

The talented actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features her as the titular character along with Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial is slated to hit the theatres in July, this year. Alia Bhatt will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa, the road movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Alia Bhatt will reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor onscreen for Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, in which she will be reprising her character Isha.

