Alia Bhatt serves positive ‘vibes’ amidst backlash over Ranbir Kapoor’s stance on her lipstick-PICS

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, caused a stir on social media with a recent video in which she mentioned that her husband Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick as he likes her natural lip color. The comment drew criticism from a section of Netizens on social media. Amidst facing backlash for Ranbir’s stance on her lipstick, Alia Bhatt has shared a new post on her Instagram account, in which she didn’t write much, but simply shared good vibes.

Alia Bhatt’s new post amid backlash over Ranbir Kapoor’s stance on her lipstick

On Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to drop a fresh set of pictures in which she looks incredibly happy. Alia exudes cheerfulness and positive vibes in the pictures shared on Instagram. It was her short yet simple caption that garnered our attention. She wrote, “No words…. Just vibessssssssss,” along with a lipstick, rainbow, and sun emoji.

In the first picture, Alia is seen posing outdoor, in an oversized tie-dye shirt with matching pants. She is seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she looks at the camera. In the next picture, Alia is seen making a heart sign with her fingers, as she faces her back to the camera. Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh showered love on her post, and wrote, “WIBEZZZZZ,” while many other fans gushed over the actress’ smile. Check out her post below!

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick

Meanwhile, in her make-up tutorial video with Vogue, Alia Bhatt was seen saying that Ranbir likes her natural lip shade, which is why he asks her to wipe off her lipstick. “After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because one thing my husband, who was also my boyfriend, when we go out at night, he’s like ‘wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips,” said Alia.

Post this, in an AMA session on Instagram, Alia was asked about the best way to deal with toxicity and criticism. She replied, “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow, but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them… No one can take you who are away from you… cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.”

