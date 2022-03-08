Alia Bhatt set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stone; Deets Inside

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented, versatile and much-loved actresses of current times in Bollywood. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here is a piece of great news for all the Alia fans and that is, she is all set to spread her wings further and make her big Hollywood debut. If this was not enough then her Hollywood debut is going to be with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller Heart Of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.