Alia Bhatt & Shah Rukh Khan’s Darlings to release on THIS OTT platform, official announcement out

Ever since Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings was announced, fans have been jumping with joy. This is the second time when the actress is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan but this time he will be behind the camera as a producer. This film will mark her debut as a producer alongside SRK’s Red Chillies. Pinkvilla had already reported that we will see a direct digital premiere of this film on Netflix this summer and now we have an official announcement of the same. Hold your breath as Darlings will come on your TV and mobile screens super soon.

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings coming on Netflix

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video featuring herself, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The video begins with Alia sitting on a couch and talking to someone on the phone. The moment she says is about to say that ‘Darlings is coming on…’ she is being asked that is her film Darlings coming on Netflix. The same happens with Shefali, Vijay and Matthew and they can be seen dodging the question in their own funny way. Sharing this video, Alia wrote, “Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello..hello?”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post:

Talking of Darlings, it’s said to be a dark comedy about a mother–daughter relationship. Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film whereas Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew also feature in key roles. Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen with Vishal Bharadwaj on board as the music composer.

Apart from Darlings, the other Alia Bhatt films include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra alongside Ranveer again. She is said to be in talks with Kortala Siva for Jr. NTR’s upcoming Pan Indian film too, and one awaits official confirmation from the makers on the same.

