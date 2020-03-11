Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt beaming with joy in THIS selfie post Guilty screening proves how much they loved it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt had attended the screening of Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Guilty last week. While the duo was all praises for the new film, Shaheen shared an adorable selfie with Alia that is bound to leave you awestruck.

Often when friends of Bollywood actors make their debut on screen, the actors go ahead and root for them. Speaking of this, ’s close friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her debut in a Netflix film, Guilty starring Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir. While the screening of the film was held last week and Alia along with her sister Shaheen had attended the same, photos from the same are still making rounds on social media. Recently, we stumbled upon an adorable selfie of Shaheen and Alia that proves that they loved Akansha’s debut flick.

A selfie that was shared by Shaheen post the screening of Guilty features the writer with Alia. In the photo, Alia and Shaheen can be seen beaming with joy after watching Guilty. The adorable smiles on the Bhatt sisters’ faces proved how much they loved the new film and also Akansha’s performance. While the Raazi star went on to rave about the film in a video that had surfaced on social media last week, Shaheen and Alia’s unseen selfie proves how much they liked the flick.

Shaheen had shared it at the night of the screening and captioned it as, “two faces that loved Guilty @akansharanjankapoor.” The adorable selfie also gives us major sister goals.

Check out Alia and Shaheen’s selfie:

Meanwhile, Guilty has been liked by people and the reviews have been great. On the work front, Alia is busy with the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to be released on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia will be seen with in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will be released on December 4, 2020.

