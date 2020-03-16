Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt open up about their funniest childhood memories, fights, weird habits & more

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt spill the beans about each other on social media which are all things exciting. Read further to know more about the same.

Siblings are the best people to spend time with and everyone will agree with this fact. We can share all our little secrets and happy moments with them. They act more or less like BFFs who can be our partners in crime too at times! When talking about B-town siblings, the first names that come to our mind are and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Recently, the two of them have spilled the beans about numerous facts related to each other.

They have responded to certain questions about each other on social media that deserve your attention. When being asked about their funniest childhood memory, Alia says that Shaheen used to make some weird sound and then pretend to be dead in front of her. The Raazi actress reveals hilariously that she used to try and wake up Shaheen after that. She also calls it a kind of traumatic memory rather than a funny one.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen:

Shaheen spills the beans about their childhood fights in which she used to lock Alia inside the bathroom as a way of showcasing her superiority as an elder sister over her. Apart from that, the Bhatt sisters also reveal each other’s weird habits. Shaheen says that Alia has a habit of crying if something is not right about her food. On the other hand, Alia states that Shaheen needs to know at times how much one loves her. What we can figure out from their confessions is that they share a great bond as siblings!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen alongside and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra which has been helmed by . She will also be making her South debut with the movie RRR starring Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr and in the lead roles. The actress has two more movies lined up namely Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

