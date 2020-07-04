  1. Home
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt start weekend on a pawtastic note as they introduce pet cat in a beautiful selfie

Alia Bhatt treats her fans with a stunning picture posing with her pet cat and sister Shaheen Bhatt and it will make you go aww.
2172 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2020 02:44 pm
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt start weekend on a pawtastic note as they introduce pet cat in a beautiful selfieAlia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt start weekend on a pawtastic note as they introduce pet cat in a beautiful selfie
Alia Bhatt is a true blue animal lover and she has proved the same time and again. The lady is often seen having a gala time with her pet cat Edward and does treat her fans with its beautiful pics on social media. Besides, one can’t forget her happy moments with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs and how much Alia loves to be around them. And looks like the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has got another member in her furry family now.

In a recently shared selfie, Alia introduced her new pet cat Juniper. The selfie featured the Sadak 2 actress with her hair tied in a bun and flaunting her no make up look as she posted with Juniper-the black cat, who looked confused while looking at the camera. Also, one can’t miss Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt who was standing in the blurry background. While the star was elated to have Juniper in the family, she also shared her specialities and they are too cute to miss. She wrote. “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pic introducing her new pet cat:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in her daddy’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Besides, she is also working on Ayan Mukherji’s Bhramastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

