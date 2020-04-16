Alia Bhatt, Shaheen cheering for Justin Bieber at his concert in THIS unseen video is a reminder of good times

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt had attended Justin Bieber’s Mumbai concert back in 2017. An unseen clip of the same has come forward where Alia is seen cheering for Bieber just like all of his fans. Check it out.

Even Bollywood stars often are fans of international sensations and speaking of this, when Justin Bieber came to Mumbai in 2017 for a concert, several Bollywood stars headed to the same. Speaking of this, also attended the concert with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and shared photos from the arena in Mumbai where Bieber performed. At the concert, Alia and Shaheen had the best of times cheering for Justin Bieber while he performed hits like Baby, Down and more.

Now, an unseen fan video of Alia and Shaheen from the Bieber concert has come forward in which the Brahmastra star can be seen shouting and cheering for the international sensation while he performs his best songs. Clad in a pair of grey shorts with a tee and denim jacket, Alia kept her look as casual as it could be. With a glass in her hand and her sister Shaheen by her side, the Bieber fan in Alia couldn’t stop herself from dancing and cheering for the Baby singer.

The fan shared the video with a paparazzi on social media and it surely was a treat for Alia’s fans. Not just this, Alia can be seen in full grooving mode as she asks sister Shaheen also to join her in a move or two. Well, seeing the old video of Alia and Shaheen at a concert full of people comes a ray of hope we all need amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Alia’s video from Justin Bieber’s concert:

Meanwhile, Alia is currently at home amid the extension of lockdown till May 3. She was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra when the lockdown was announced. On the work front, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is slated to release on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra with beau that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, . The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

