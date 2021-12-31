Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt beam with joy in Soni Razdan's priceless New Year wish; See PHOTOS

It is finally time to say 'Bye Bye 2021' and welcome New Year 2022 and even our Bollywood stars are joining the world in the drill. Soni Razdan also joined other stars in bidding a sweet adieu to 2021 with priceless photos of her loved ones including Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt. The Call My Agent star shared a special note on social media with unseen photos with her daughters Alia and Shaheen. With it, she wished all as the New Year was all set to begin.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni dropped unseen photos of Alia and Shaheen. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a strapless white and silver dress. Her hair is left open and she could be seen sporting a pretty pair of gold earrings. Shaheen, on the other hand, was seen sporting a white hoodie with her hair left open. Alia could be seen clicking a selfie with Shaheen and Soni in one of the photos while in another Soni was seen posing with Mahesh Bhatt. Sharing it, Soni wrote, "My NEAR my DEAR my FEAR and a very HAPPY NEW YEAR ! Bye bye 2021."

Take a look:

Recently, Alia jetted out of the city with beau Ranbir Kapoor ahead of the New Year. Like every year, this year too, Alia and Ranbir are holidaying together and fans are waiting to know where the star couple is ringing in the New Year.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. The film has been in the making for a while and now, it will finally hit the screens on September 9, 2021. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a sight together; Couple spotted outside old Dharma office