Alia Bhatt & Shaheen start the week on a healthy note as they give a glimpse into their quarantine workout

Today, Raazi actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek into her quarantine workout with sister Shaheen Bhatt

, as we all know, is a fitness enthusiast and often, prior to the lockdown, she was snapped outside the gym, however, due to the pandemic, since all of us are indoors, Alia Bhatt has been working out at home. While a few days back, Alia Bhatt had posted a mirror selfie post her workout which had her flash her new haircut, today, this Raazi actress posted another photo of Shaheen and her showing that the two stylish sisters are starting off another fitness challenge. In the photo, we can see Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt wearing their sneakers with a skipping rope and dumbles lying in the frame and alongside the photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Here we go again Day 1..”

Prior to their workout, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos with ’s dog as in the photo, the canine is seen keeping his chin on her lap and alongside the photo, Shaheen wrote, “At least we have dogs." Alia, too, shared photos with RK’s dogs and her caption read, “they make everything better…” Well, looks like, Alia’s week started on an amazing note and we wish the actress shares more glimpses of her routine. That said, a few days back, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen and Soni Razdan visited and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at their residence as the ladies got together and clicked selfies.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra and next, Alia will be seen in Sadak 2 and Takht.

