Alia Bhatt & Shahid Kapoor wish Ananya Panday with sweet messages on her birthday

Ananya Panday has turned a year old today, (October 30) and the actress has been bombarded with wishes from her fans. Not just her fans, but her family and friends have also taken to the respective social media handles to shower birthday love on the Khaali Peeli actress. A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle and shared a picture of Ananya Panday wishing the gorgeous diva a happy birthday. Ananya, even received a wish from Kabir Singh actor. Shahid Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Ananya and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday @ananyapanday. Loads of love”.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor, Ananya received birthday wishes from Bhavana Pandey, Ekta Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others. Earlier today, even Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter also shared a beautiful post for her. In his caption, Ishaan wished her strength and love in her life. He wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh, Liger will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu. This isn’t all. She is also working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.