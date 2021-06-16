Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam: Actors who will soon resume filming for their respective movies

With shoots resumed in Mumbai and the film industry getting back on track, we list down films that will roll again.

After a gap of nearly two months, film shoots have begun again in Mumbai, with many actors taking to social media to make an announcement about their resumed projects. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President Birendra Nath Tiwari also said, “Some of the shoots have already begun in Mumbai. For now we are allowed to work from 7 am to 7 pm on all days. All the Covid 19 safety protocols and guidelines are also being followed on the sets.”

So now with the film industry getting back on track we list down a few actors who will resume shooting for their respective projects soon. Take a look:

- Gangubai Kathiawadi

In April, the actress had tested positive for Covid 19 while filming for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Soon after that, the lockdown was announced and the filming was stopped. However, a source close to the development informs that Alia will resume shooting for the film from early next week in Mumbai’s Filmcity. They will be shooting for around 9 to 10 days, which will also include a song sequence.

- Raj and DK's untitled web show

After wrapping up the Goa schedule of filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming show, Shahid Kapoor will resume shooting for the same from July in Mumbai. They will start filming from the beginning of next month in a start-to-finish schedule. South superstar Vijay Sethupathi too will be a part of this schedule.

Manoj Bajpayee - Despatch

After announcing this Kanu Behl directorial in January, Manoj had started shooting for it in early February. However, they had to pause the shoot midway after Kanu and Manoj tested positive for Coronavirus. Pinkvilla has now learnt that The Family Man 2 actor will resume shooting for the film from the first week of July in Mumbai. This will be followed by another schedule in Delhi.

- A Thursday

Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, had started shooting for the Ronnie Screwvala produced A Thursday in March. Pinkvilla has now learnt that the actress too will resume shooting for the film from the first week of July in Mumbai.

- Bhediya

In March, Varun had left for Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for Bhediya and returned back to the bay in April. The makers have already completed filming 90 percent of the movie there, and it was recently reported that the actor will resume shooting for it’s remaining portions from June 26 with all the safety protocols.

Tiger Shroff - Heropanti 2

In March 2021, Tiger Shroff had started shooting for Heropanti 2 with a small schedule in Mumbai. Soon after, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Tiger Shroff alongwith Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will head to Russia in July to resume shooting for the film. The plan is to film major action sequences and a song in Moscow & St Petersburg. Interestingly, the makers are also in talks with multiple stunt designers to plan the larger than life action sequences for the film, one of them being Martin Ivano - who is known for his work in Skyfall (2012), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004).

- Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness

In April this year, Devgn dropped the teaser of his upcoming crime-drama series, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. Reportedly, Ajay will start shooting for the show from July in a two-month schedule in Mumbai.

Films that have already gone on the floors

Amitabh Bachchan - GoodBye

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta started filming for GoodBye from June 14. In fact, Bachchan had even posted his image on Instagram with a caption that read, “7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION: “every day in ever way things will get better and better and better.”

Junaid Khan - Maharaja

Soon after the lockdown restrictions were eased, Maharaja - which will mark ’s son Junaid’s acting debut in Bollywood, had reportedly gone on the floors. A source in the know informs that 70 percent of the movie is already shot.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar to the rescue of exhibitors with Bell Bottom: Trade analyses the pros and cons of this move

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×