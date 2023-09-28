Alia Bhatt shares a witty yet romantic birthday post for her ‘happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘As you read…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples of the tinsel town. Though Ranbir is away from social media, his doting wife and actress, Alia keeps sharing mushy and romantic pictures of the two through her Instagram handle. Needless to say, their pictures are all things cute which often shell major relationship goals. Today, the Animal actor is celebrating his 41st birthday and to wish him, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared a super sweet birthday wish for her ‘happiest place’.

Alia Bhatt drops a birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor; Calls her 'happiest place'

Today, on September 28, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a multi-picture post as she wished her husband, Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. The post was accompanied by a witty yet romantic caption as she wrote, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me ..(with a wide smile emoji?) all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical (followed by infinity, sparkles and red heart emoji).

In the post shared, the actress treated fans with several unseen pictures of the two. The first photo features the couple while Ranbir is clicking a selfie with Alia and giving a quirky reaction to the camera and Alia leaves a peck on the actor’s cheek. The second picture features the two facing against the camera while they are clicked in a cricket stadium enjoying the match. The third and fourth picture is a solo photograph of the two. In another photo, Alia shared a monochromatic picture from their mehendi ceremony and the last picture is a close-up of Ranbir seemingly from South Africa while he had proposed to Alia.

Bollywood celebs drop wishes for the birthday boy

Soon after the post was shared, the comment section of the actress was flooded with birthday wishes for Ranbir Kapoor, while some poured red-heart emojis. While actress Gauahar Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranbir, Bipasha Basu commented, “Happy Birthday Ranbir”, director Zoya Akhtar left a smiling face with a smiling emoji.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

After dating for a few years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sealed the deal after they got married in 2022. Their wedding was an extremely intimate affair attended by close family and friends. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Raha.



