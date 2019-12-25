Alia Bhatt shares an adorable 'Christmas with the Bhatts' photo by the Christmas tree; view PHOTO

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo on social media and well, the Christmas vibes are sure at its peak. Check out her post here.

is definitely soaking in the Christmas spirit over the last few days. It started off with her photo with best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and oh boy, did they look super happy as they celebrated the eve of Christmas eve. And earlier in the afternoon today, Alia also attended the annual Christmas party of the Kapoors and photos with and others have been doing the rounds from the lunch.

Alia shared a photo dressed in black by the Christmas tree, and her t-shirt said 'Christmas with the Bhatts' and oh boy, did she look adorable with that pose? She sure did, because she is the best. She also captioned the photo saying, 'It is the best time of the year again, merry Christmas.' And what better way to have a merry Christmas? Well, we are sure feeling all the vibe, and we cannot ever ever get enough of her posts.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photo here:

(ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor shares a perfect family picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & others; See Pic)

On the work front, she is gearing up for her upcoming release with Ranbir, Brahmastra, and has also been working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress also has multiple films lined up and the years to come are sure going to be an enriching one as far as her work is concerned.

Credits :Instagram

Read More