Alia Bhatt shares a beautiful sun kissed picture with a team member as she showers birthday love on her

Alia Bhatt has penned a sweet note for her one of her team members on her birthday along with a stunning pic which is winning hearts.

is, undoubtedly, an avid social media user who often treats her fans with some beautiful pics of herself. And when it comes to showering love on her closed ones, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress doesn’t leave a stone unturned for the same. So as one of her team members turned a year older today, Alia made sure to make her day even more special with a special post dedicated to the birthday girl in her Instagram story.

The Student of The Year actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with her team member. It was a sunkissed pic wherein Alia was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with a red coloured blazer and trousers as she posed with the birthday girl who was sitting on a bench. In the caption, the Raazi star wrote, “Happy Birthday my missy sissy!!! Love you love you love you more than you will ever know. Have an epic day as you deserve it very minute of epic-ness” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s special post for her one of her team member’s birthday:

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Aryan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Besides, the actress will soon resume shooting for SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer magnum opus RRR which also features Ram Charan and in key roles. This isn’t all. Alia is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

