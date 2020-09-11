Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic note quoting Harry Potter amid social media backlash; See Post

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As we speak, the Hindi film industry stands divided between Rhea Chakrabroty, and Sushant Singh Rajput because while a section of celebs are rooting #JusticeForRhea, another section are crusading for #JusticeforSSR. After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB and send to 14-day judicial custody, Bollywood stars to the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, , and others took to social media to extend their support to actor Rhea Chakraborty and demand a fair trail and stop the media trial.

Now amid the ongoing spat on Twitter, what with netizens trending #JustticeForSSR and #JusticeForRhea, took to Instagram stories to share a quote from Harry Potter that read, “Don't let the muggles get you down." Yes, referring to the classic tale of 'Harry Potter', Alia shared a cryptic note for her haters because ever since SSR’s demise, netizens have been trolling and targeting star kids for sabotaging the career of outsiders. Also, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has been supporting #JusticeForRhea as she took to Instagram to post a quote, “Rose are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you" along with the hashtag #JusticeForRhea. Well, on the day Rhea was arrested by the NCB, the actress had worn a T-shirt with the above slogan and so, Bollywood stars have been sharing the quote demanding fair trial for Rhea.

Yesterday, , Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were papped outside a dubbing studio and reports suggest that they have been working on a special video series that will release days before the movie's release and the video will reportedly help audiences to get a glimpse of the world of ‘Brahmastra’. Also, soon the cast of the film will start shooting for the final leg of the movie.

