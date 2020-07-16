Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic post on 'silence' after laying low on social media for a month now

After wishing Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Alia Bhatt also shared a cryptic post on 'silence' on her Instagram Story. Check it out below.

The Bollywood film industry has been in the spotlight for over a month now. While the demise of great and legendary artists is one reason, the other reason has been due to the nepotism debate raging on social media. Amidst these, scores of Bollywood celebs have kept their use of social media to a bare minimum and also limited comments. From and to and , celebs have kept a low profile on social media.

On Thursday, many took to Instagram to wish on her 37th birthday. One of them was actress Alia Bhatt, who shared a stunning picture of Kat and wished her saying, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous, gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you loads Katy.." While she was at it, Alia also shared a cryptic post soon after.

After laying low for over a month on social media, Alia's cryptic post read, "Silence says a lot more than you think." While our guess is as good as yours, we wonder what's happening with the actress. Take a look at Alia's post below:

Just recently, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to announce that she will be taking legal action against users who harass her, issue rape and death threats and abuse on social media. In an explosive post, Shaheen lashed out at these users and even shared screenshots saying she won't be protecting their identities anymore and that harassment is a crime. Read more about it below.

