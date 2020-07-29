  • facebook
Alia Bhatt shares cryptic post on silence & envy after facing criticism over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Alia Bhatt has been keeping her social media presence to a minimum after receiving backlash on nepotism over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. But the actress has been sharing some very cryptic posts lately, take a look below.
Alia Bhatt shares cryptic post on silence & envy after facing criticism over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Amidst backlash from anti-nepotism Bollywood fans, Alia Bhatt has recently been keeping mum on social media. But the actress recently broke her silence by sharing a cryptic post about “envy”. The Raazi star shared a quote which read: Envy is actually admiration. The quote further added that envy is only admiration in disguise, only it is poisoned by “hate and lack of gratitude.” Apart from this, Alia has been sharing few other cryptic posts as well. 

 

The Student Of The Year actor had also shared a post on her Instagram story which said, “The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.” The actor had also shared another cryptic post on her social media which had read as “Silence says a lot more than you think.”

 

Alia’s recent mysterious quotes come right in the midst of an ongoing debate of nepotism in Bollywood, which has created quite a stir in Bollywood, specially since Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. If you didn't know, Alia and her family (including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt) have been on the receiving end after these debates began post the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

 

Apart from Alia, her father Mahesh Bhatt has also been sharing some cryptic posts on his social media. The filmmaker recently took to his Twitter to call the world a “broken and sick place” after the news of FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty started resurfacing. 

 

The director had also shared a tweet on “mortality” amidst him giving his statement to the Mumbai Police in Sushant's ongoing investigation. The filmmaker had written how everyone is here in this world for a “blink of an eye”. He added how one's pride dissolves in the presence of their death. He urged everyone to accept their mortality. He concluded the tweet saying “this too shall pass.” 

 

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic post on 'silence' after laying low on social media for a month now

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Get lost Alia with your dirty family !

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Envy is not admiration ... in your case it is just unfair as u stomp over other people's opportunities despite your crow like face and talentless , unattractive , repulsive self

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Can you raise your voice for our dear Sushant??? or you still dont know him?? Sushant who??? hope INDIA gave you the deserved answer.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Can you raise your voice for our dear Sushant??? or you still dont know him?? Sushant who??? hope INDIA gave you the deserved answer.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Why cant you speak in front of the media dear alia?? a talented co worker Sushant died under mysterious circumstances , much similar to Jiah death. Why cant you feel that human emotion that we lost a pure soul?????????????? pinkvilla can you please post.

