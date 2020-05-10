Mother's Day 2020: Alia Bhatt shares a cuddled up picture with her mom Soni Razdan; Calls her 'my safe place'

Alia Bhatt shares an adorable selfie with her mom Soni Razdan on Mother's Day.

is all hearts for mommy Soni Razdan and seems like the mother-daughter duo is making the most out of their time. Just a while ago, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture cuddling with her mom on Mother's Day. Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have always been very close to their mom and often share pictures with her on their social media handles. Be it Alia's filmy journey or Shaheen's book launch, Soni Razdan has always been there for her daughters.

While Alia shares an incredible bond with her father Mahesh Bhatt, it wouldn't be wrong to call her a 'mumma's girl' as she loves being around her mom and cuddling with her. In the latest selfie that she shared today on the occasion of Mother's Day shows the mother-daughter love between Alia and her mum Soni Razdan. "my safe place.. love you, mama," Alia captioned her picture on Instagram and fans can't stop adoring the two.

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt has been self-quarantining with beau ever since the lockdown. A video of the actress taking Ranbir's pet dog for a walk surfaced on the internet a couple of days ago. Alia has been standing like a rock for the Kapoor Khandaan to support Ranbir and Neetu Singh after passed away last week. None can fill the void after Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise, however, Alia is doing her bit to help them get through the tough times.

