Alia Bhatt shares a cute video with sister Shaheen Bhatt; Says 'I miss you so much it hurts'

Alia Bhatt has recently taken to her Instagram story to share a cute video of her along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and it is unmissable!

shares a close bond with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. The sister duo often goes on girl trips and vacations together. Alia and Shaheen are inseparable; they are often spotted hanging out together. Alia stood beside Shaheen when she was struggling with depression. Now, Alia has taken to her Instagram story to share a cute throwback video of her along with her sister.

Shaheen can be seen adorably resting her head on Alia’s shoulder in the video. In her post, the actress has also mentioned that she is badly missing her sister. While sharing the same, Alia wrote, “I miss you so much it hurts” followed by a crying emoticon. Alia and Shaheen often share their childhood pictures on their respective social media handle.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest post here:

Yesterday, the Highway actor took to her Instagram story to wish her beau, ’s cousin Nitasha Nanda on her birthday. She has shared a monochrome picture of Nitasha and wrote,“Happy Birthday My dearest Tashu... You’re probably the most wonderful soul that exist!! Have the best best day.. You deserve all the joy in the world and more love you.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. It has been produced by . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in lead roles.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt pens a sweet birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Nitasha: You deserve all the joy in the world

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×