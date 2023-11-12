Alia Bhatt shares cutesy Diwali post with Ranbir Kapoor and loved ones; shares glimpse of Raha's dupatta

On this Diwali day, the entire country is caught up in celebrations, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Many of them are sharing their festive moments on social media, offering glimpses into their Diwali preparations and celebrations. Amongst others, even Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a love-filled picture with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and her loved ones.

Alia Bhatt’s heartfelt Diwali post

Today on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, popular actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with her near and dear ones. The first two pictures were of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor who looked absolutely adorable engrossed in love. The next photo includes a glimpse of their daughter Raha’s baby pink colored-dupatta along with her name written on it. Finally, the last few pictures were of Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her pet cat.

Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, “d i w a l i. happy happy,” along with a string of emojis to express her excitement and love. HAVE A LOOK:

Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a lavish Diwali celebration on November 11, attended by numerous celebrities. The happiness and warmth of the event were beautifully captured in heartwarming moments shared by the guests, including her extended family. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture with her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

Both the ladies were dressed in traditional attire, they radiated grace and elegance. Alia looked beautiful in a bright red lehenga paired with long earrings and her characteristic bindi, maintaining simple makeup with free-flowing hair. Neetu enhanced the festive atmosphere in a magenta suit, bringing a regal touch to the celebration.

HAVE A LOOK:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In this movie, he portrays an intense and unhinged character, sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The release is scheduled for December 1.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently occupied with the shooting of her film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The movie is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

