Alia Bhatt shares Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's quote about dreams on his birth anniversary and pays tribute to him

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share words of wisdom of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. The actress joined Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and others in paying homage to the Missile Man of India.

Actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, she often shares words of wisdom on her social media handle with her fans. Today, on the occasion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, Alia picked a quote by India's Missile Man and shared it on her Instagram handle. The actress shared the visionary leader's quote about dreams and paid homage to him via the same. While often Alia shares quotes by renowned people, today she handpicked Dr APJ Kalam's words to remember him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a quote by Dr Kalam about dreams. It read, "Dream is now what you see in sleep. Dream is something which doesn't let you sleep." With this, she joined other Bollywood stars like , , Ayushmann Khurrana, in paying a tribute to the former President of India who also was a renowned scientist and in whose memory, World Students Day is celebrated on October 15 every year.



Meanwhile, several tributes kept pouring in for Dr Kalam on social media on the occasion of his birth anniversary. From to Shankar Mahadevan to Bhumi Pednekar to Madhur Bhandarkar, many celebs remembered the renowned scientist and leader today.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

Meanwhile, Alia has been spending time indoors amid the pandemic and now, post the unlock, has been spotted in the city quite a few times. She will be seen next in Brahmastra with . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

