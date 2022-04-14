Alia Bhatt shares dreamy wedding photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor; Fans call them 'best couple'

The iconic Bollywood couple is married now and fans cannot stop raving about the good news all over the internet. After completing their wedding rituals, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming letter for her now-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Fans hopped on the platform and expressed their joy for the couple on their special day.

Although the whole affair was a guarded private event, the couple's admirers have been on their toes for even a peek at the wedding of the year. Alia, in her post, uploaded a series of dreamy snaps from their Phera ceremony that took place in Ranbir Kapoor's house, Vaastu. In her post, Alia revealed that the couple tied the knot on the balcony where the pair has spent countless moments together. Fans reacted to the adorable and absolutely stunning wedding pics with a galore of hearts in the comments as all were star-struck with the simplistic beauty of the two who performed their wedding rites in dazzling cream ensembles.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post by clicking HERE.

Meanwhile, others congratulated the couple on their relationship milestone and some left comments like "Wowwww best couple," "Ranbir best couple of the year lots of love both of you," "happy married life," "You both r stunning god bless u both," "My heart!" Fans from all over the world sent their wishes to the betrothed couple. In addition to the positive commenters were the ones who had a qualm to pick with Alia though this number remained minuscule as the majority celebrated their union.

Chech out more fan comments Alia Bhatt's post below:

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pics below:

ALSO READ Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Mr and Mrs Kapoor's FIRST pics are straight out of a fairytale