Alia Bhatt shares an endearing throwback photo with dad Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him amidst the lockdown

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share an endearing throwback photo with her dad Mahesh Bhatt. The Gully Boy star urged everyone to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is at their home including Bollywood stars. Speaking of this, while is staying at her house with sister Shaheen Bhatt, she is missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. The Sadak 2 star expressed the same in an endearing post which she shared on her Instagram handle on Thursday. Over the past few days, Alia has been urging everyone to stay at home and stay safe amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus.

On Thursday, however, it looks like Alia was missing her dad Mahesh Bhatt a bit too much and decided to share a heartfelt post for him along with a message for her fans. In the monochrome throwback photo, Alia can be seen getting a warm hug from her dad and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Clad in a night suit, the gorgeous Raazi star and her dad Mahesh Bhatt can be seen sharing a sweet and heartening father-daughter moment in the throwback photo.

Alia captioned it as, “Stay home & post old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe” Gully Boy filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted on the photo with a heart emoticon. Several of Alia’s fans too showered her with sweet comments on this endearing photo with her dad.

Check out Alia’s photo with her dad Mahesh Bhatt:

On the work front, Alia will be seen in her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, Alia was recently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when the lockdown stalled the shoots in Filmcity. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia also has Brahmastra with . It will release on December 4, 2020. A day back, Alia shared the logo and teaser poster of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as well.

