Alia Bhatt shares Gautam Buddha’s words of wisdom on things that matter the most & it deserves your attention

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram story to share an inspiring quote by Gautam Buddha.

After sharing a picture of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, has now shared an inspiring quote of Gautam Buddha on her Instagram story. Yesterday, the actress shared a picture of her BFF posing with a dumbbell, while Alia clicked it. Seeing Alia’s latest post, we can confirm that the actress is back to the gym and concentrating on her fitness. The Guilty star has also joined Alia in the gym. While sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Let’s do this.”

Now, Alia Bhatt’s recent post which is a famous quote of Gautam Buddha read as, “In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived and how gracefully you let go things not meant for you.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest posts here:

A few days back, on Akansha’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood to wish her best friend. She captioned her post as, ''happy birthday my life.'' As soon as Alia shared the post, her BFF Anushka Ranjan wrote, ''Looks like I’m very jealous of the fun you’ll are having'', in the comment section.

Also, on beau ’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a perfect picture of his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday 8.” Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, , Akkineni Nagarjuna and others. Also, the actress will soon start shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

