  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt shares Gautam Buddha’s words of wisdom on things that matter the most & it deserves your attention

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram story to share an inspiring quote by Gautam Buddha.
19696 reads Mumbai
Alia bhatt shares gautam Buddha's famous quoteAlia Bhatt shares Gautam Buddha’s words of wisdom on things that matter the most & it deserves your attention
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After sharing a picture of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has now shared an inspiring quote of Gautam Buddha on her Instagram story. Yesterday, the actress shared a picture of her BFF posing with a dumbbell, while Alia clicked it. Seeing Alia’s latest post, we can confirm that the actress is back to the gym and concentrating on her fitness. The Guilty star has also joined Alia in the gym. While sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Let’s do this.”

Now, Alia Bhatt’s recent post which is a famous quote of Gautam Buddha read as, “In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived and how gracefully you let go things not meant for you.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest posts here:

A few days back, on Akansha’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood to wish her best friend. She captioned her post as, ''happy birthday my life.'' As soon as Alia shared the post, her BFF Anushka Ranjan wrote, ''Looks like I’m very jealous of the fun you’ll are having'', in the comment section.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday my life

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

Also, on beau Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a perfect picture of his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday 8.” Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday 8

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others. Also, the actress will soon start shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt turns photographer for BFF Akansha as she gives sneak peek of their fun workout sesh; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

You may like these
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 receives flak for being an alleged product of nepotism
Alia Bhatt may just pass out because of THIS reason
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill will remind you of Alia Bhatt as she fails to answer the Capital of India; WATCH
Do you think legal action by Bollywood producers, associations against news channels is justified? COMMENT
When Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani came together for a ‘rockstar’ of a selfie & won hearts with their pout; PIC
Disha Patani is goofing around with her new gym partner and no, it’s not Tiger Shroff; Watch
Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Alia we love you and will always support you

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Love you Aloo

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

SHE S A PRODUCT OF INBREEDING. DAUGHTER OF POOJA AND MAHESH BHATT

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Oh ure so holy and wise. Did u hire a PR person? I hope he or she don’t do drugs and teaches you some GK advice.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement