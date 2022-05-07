Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her 'Saturd-yay' as she watches Gangubai Kathiawadi with her cat Edward; Watch

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has garnered praise and appreciation from fans for its powerful storyline and amazing performances. It also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Ajay Devgn and Seema Pahwa. The film is based on the story of Gangubai Harjivandas, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Now, after ruling the box office for weeks, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Earlier today, the Student Of The Year actress shared a glimpse of her 'Saturd-Yay' as she was seen watching her film, Gangubai Kathiwadi with her pet cat Edward. Alia shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Saturd-Yay with Gangu & Ed." In it, the actress is seen lounging on her couch, while her cat fully pays attention to the television screen.

Check it out HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Next, she will also feature in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will also star and producer in the black comedy Darlings, and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, the Udta Punjab actress will also make her debut in Hollywood with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt exudes royal vibes in an unseen photo from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor