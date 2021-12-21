Alia Bhatt shares GOLDEN words of wisdom about failure that could be your guide to good life

Actress Alia Bhatt often uses her social media handle to engage with her fans and keep them updated with her work as well as her personal life. From sharing photos from her film sets to dropping glimpses of her stylish looks, Alia often leaves her fans mesmerised by her posts. But, another thing that fans of Alia look forward to is her words of wisdom. Every week, Alia shares a thought of the day with fans by some personality and leaves them inspired. Keeping up with it, Alia shared another important message this week.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared a quote by Nelson Mandela. The quote explained what one can think of failure as. It read as, "There is no failure. You win or you learn." Well, with it, certainly one can get inspired about looking at failure differently and developing the right kind of attitude to handle it. Alia shared the quote with her fans and shelled out the right kind of motivation to get through the week. The RRR actress has been quite occupied with promotions and amid it, she didn't forget to share her thought for the week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently in Hyderabad for the Brahmastra motion poster launch for South languages. SS Rajamouli launched the same in Hyderabad and Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were a part of the event. A motion poster launch event was also held in New Delhi where Ranbir, Alia and Ayan were in attendance.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It is helmed by SS Rajamouli. It will release on January 7, 2022. Besides this, Alia has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

