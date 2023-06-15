Alia Bhatt shares happy PICS as she jets off to Brazil to attend Tudum 2023 event: ‘No heart of stone here…’

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming action spy thriller film Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film, directed by Tom Harper, is scheduled to be released in August this year. It was reported that Alia Bhatt will be a part of the highly anticipated Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as one of the cast members of the film Heart Of Stone. The convention event will take place from June 16 to June 18. This morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Brazil. Now, as she is en route to Sao Paulo, the actress has treated fans with some stunning, happy pictures of herself.

Alia Bhatt drops pictures of herself as she is en route Sau Paulo for Tudum 2023 event

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to post two incredibly happy pictures of herself. The pictures seem to have been clicked in her closet before she headed out from her home. The first picture shows her posing in front of the mirror, and she is seen making the heart sign with her hands. The actress looks really cute as she flashes her dimples and has her eyes closed. She is seen wearing a multi-coloured knit cropped sweater, with a white tee underneath, paired with blue denim jeans. In the next picture, we see her laughing out loud, and the candid picture is just too adorable!

The second picture also gives us a glimpse of her closet, filled with racks of shoes in vibrant shades. Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo.” Check out the post below!

Apart from Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, and is set for a worldwide release on the 28th of July 2023. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that while Ranbir Kapoor will play the part of Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt is confirmed as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The film is expected to go on floors by December 2023.

