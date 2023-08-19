Alia Bhatt shares her and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘daily affirmations on set’ and they’re oh-so-filmy

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undeniably among the top actresses in Bollywood currently. Both leading ladies of Bollywood have a massive fan following, and are absolute divas who make heads turn every time they step out. Yesterday, they broke the Internet with their lovely pictures together. Alia asked if someone can cast them in a movie together, and fans went absolutely berserk with the idea of seeing them together in a film. Now, a day later, Alia has shared their daily affirmations on set, and they are too good to miss!

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s daily affirmations on set

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture shows both divas looking at the mirror. While Alia looks striking, Bebo is seen with a pouting expression on her face. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote on her Instagram story, “Daily affirmations on set -Beboo: Main apni favourite hoon! -Alia: Main paida hi hot hui thi!” So filmy, isn’t it?

For the unversed, ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ is one of the most iconic dialogues from Kareena and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met. Meanwhile, Alia’s daily affirmation is actually a dialogue from her film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Check out her Instagram story below.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures

On Friday, Kareena and Alia posted three pictures together on Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, “Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting.” The first picture showed them shooting together, and while Alia is seen in a stunning pink outfit, Kareena looks gorgeous in an ivory lehenga. One picture showed them posing goofily together. Karan Johar commented, “We need a film with this cast,” while Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Poo square.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan wreak havoc with gorgeous photos; Internet gushes over their 'good looks'