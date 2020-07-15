  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt shares an impromptu selfie with her furry friend Edward & we are all hearts for them

Alia Bhatt has recently shared an adorable picture with her pet cat Edward on Instagram. Check it out.
Mumbai
Alia Bhatt shares an impromptu selfie with her furry friend Edward & we are all hearts for themAlia Bhatt shares an impromptu selfie with her furry friend Edward & we are all hearts for them
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt is known to be an avid cat lover and often spends time with her furry friends. She owns a cute fluffy cat named Edward. Recently, the actress welcomed a new member of the family whose name is Juniper. Most of the time, Alia keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her pet cats on Instagram. The same is the case with her sister Shaheen who also happens to be an animal lover and multiple instances prove the same.

In the midst of all this, Alia has shared an impromptu selfie on her Instagram handle which is sure to melt anyone’s hearts. This is because the Raazi star is seen sitting nearby the little cutesy fur ball Edward. The latter is seen sleeping comfortably nearby as Alia silently clicks a picture. The actress looks undeniably pretty even without makeup and flaunts her flawless skin while letting her hair down. She has further added a caption that reads, “my calm in every storm.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

my calm in every storm..

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects lined up as of now including Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her first look from the movie has already been revealed on social media. Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the South film industry with RRR.  

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement