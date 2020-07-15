Alia Bhatt shares an impromptu selfie with her furry friend Edward & we are all hearts for them

Alia Bhatt has recently shared an adorable picture with her pet cat Edward on Instagram. Check it out.

is known to be an avid cat lover and often spends time with her furry friends. She owns a cute fluffy cat named Edward. Recently, the actress welcomed a new member of the family whose name is Juniper. Most of the time, Alia keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her pet cats on Instagram. The same is the case with her sister Shaheen who also happens to be an animal lover and multiple instances prove the same.

In the midst of all this, Alia has shared an impromptu selfie on her Instagram handle which is sure to melt anyone’s hearts. This is because the Raazi star is seen sitting nearby the little cutesy fur ball Edward. The latter is seen sleeping comfortably nearby as Alia silently clicks a picture. The actress looks undeniably pretty even without makeup and flaunts her flawless skin while letting her hair down. She has further added a caption that reads, “my calm in every storm.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects lined up as of now including Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been produced by and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her first look from the movie has already been revealed on social media. Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the South film industry with RRR.

