Alia Bhatt shares an inspirational quote about achieving goals: Believe you can and you’re halfway there

Alia Bhatt, who has recently jetted off to Rajasthan with beau Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a motivational quote about achieving goals on her Instagram story.

loves to keep her fans entertained by sharing interesting posts on social media. From sharing stunning photoshoots to motivation quotes, Alia knows how to stay ahead in the social media game. Recently, the Raazi actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport with boyfriend actor and his family as they jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate New Year together. Amid this, Alia, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has shared an inspirational quote about achieving goals in her Instagram story.

Taking to the Instagram story, the Student of The Year actress has shared a motivational quote by Theodore Roosevelt which was all about self-belief and not giving up in life and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons. Alia’s post read as “Believe you can and you're halfway there.” To note, Alia often shares famous quotes on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, she also shared an adorable boomerang video of her sister Shaheen Bhatt in her Instagram story while they were sitting in a car.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s latest Instagram post here:

On the professional front, Alia has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline. The actress has been busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from these two films, she also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and others in key roles. Besides, Alia will be also seen in 's multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted when being called Sara Ali Khan & Tara Sutaria's senior; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×