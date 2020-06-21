Alia Bhatt shares love filled wish for Mahesh Bhatt on Father's Day: I feel grateful, there’s no one like you
With Father's Day being celebrated all over, Alia Bhatt too took to social media to share a love-filled wish for her dad Mahesh Bhatt. The actress also posted a monochrome photo by the sea which shows the filmmaker resting his hands on Alia's shoulder. The picture is undoubtedly an adorable one and shows the strong bond the father-daughter duo share.
The actress wrote, "My father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you."
However, unlike other Instagram posts, Alia turned off the comments section for her Father's Day post.
Take a look:
In the past one week, netizens have attacked the actress and her father Mahesh Bhatt over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the filmmaker's photos with Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty surfaced again on social media, Alia was trolled for her comments on Sushant she once made on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.
Karan Johar, too, has been discussed widely on Twitter and Instagram for promoting nepotism in Bollywood and giving a chance to star kids despite talented actors.
