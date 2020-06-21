  1. Home
Alia Bhatt shares love filled wish for Mahesh Bhatt on Father's Day: I feel grateful, there’s no one like you

Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome photo by the sea which shows her dad Mahesh Bhatt adorably resting his hands on Alia's shoulder. Take a look.
17883 reads Mumbai
News,Mahesh bhatt,alia bhatt,fathers day 2020Alia Bhatt shares love filled wish for Mahesh Bhatt on Father's Day: I feel grateful, there’s no one like you
With Father's Day being celebrated all over, Alia Bhatt too took to social media to share a love-filled wish for her dad Mahesh Bhatt. The actress also posted a monochrome photo by the sea which shows the filmmaker resting his hands on Alia's shoulder. The picture is undoubtedly an adorable one and shows the strong bond the father-daughter duo share.  

The actress wrote, "My father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you." 

However, unlike other Instagram posts, Alia turned off the comments section for her Father's Day post. 

Take a look:  

In the past one week, netizens have attacked the actress and her father Mahesh Bhatt over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the filmmaker's photos with Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty surfaced again on social media, Alia was trolled for her comments on Sushant she once made on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. 

Karan Johar, too, has been discussed widely on Twitter and Instagram for promoting nepotism in Bollywood and giving a chance to star kids despite talented actors. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Be aware Riddhima and keep your daughter away from this creep family who is okay with child abuse !!!

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Height of hypocrisy and shamelessness !!! Both Alia and her mother are fine and happy with Mahesh Bhatt pic with Rhea. This is how bad these people are. They cal kill someone , have 1000 affairs and preach others about love !!! Get lost Alia

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Besharam!!! Haven’t u seen pics with Rhea. Post similar pic with ur father

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

This guy is horrible and creepy

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

She is an abuser and he a murdererrrrrr!!!! Never forget!

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

We don't want to see them they are not good human being

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Both are cheap and fakee! So proud to have a dirty man and murdererrr as a dad. Like father like daughter! #justiceforsushant

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

chutiya square

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Don't post anything that is realted to this evil kin

