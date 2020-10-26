Alia Bhatt shares a motivational post about chasing dreams as she heads for Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot; See Pic

Alia Bhatt is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein she will be seen playing the interesting titular character.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who has the knack of making the headlines. Be it her Instagram posts, fashion statements or upcoming movies, everything about the Student of The Year actress manages to grab the headlines. Recently, Alia has been making the perfect use of social media platform and has been sending out some positive vibes with her intriguing social media posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has shared a yet another thoughtful post which will drive away your Monday blues.

The Raazi actress shared a beautiful sun kissed selfie while she was sitting in a car. In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a white kurti with floral print and was flaunting her no make up look. She gave it a motivational caption as she spoke about chasing dreams. Alia wrote, “It’s a beautiful day to go after your dreams (my day has just begun since am shooting nights.) But you know what I mean.” To note Alia is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi which marks her first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pic:

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much delayed Brahmastra wherein she will be sharing the screen space with beau , Amitabh Bachchan and . Besides, the Kalank actress will also be working in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and ’s multi-starrer period drama along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: PICS: Alia Bhatt showers Soni Razdan with birthday love; Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor join the celebrations

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×