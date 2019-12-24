Alia Bhatt shares the perfect photo with BFF Akansha as they wish everyone 'Happy Christmas Eve Eve'

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are definitely having a good Christmas eve eve, and well, we are all hearts. Check out the photo here.

Everyone has their list of shows they can never get tired of, but theirs also this one show which has so many inside jokes and so many inside things, and for most of us, FRIENDS has to be that show. However, given the number of people that love FRIENDS, there's nothing unknown about it, and well, and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor happened to make perfect use of Pheobe's invention of another Christmas festivity, Christmas Eve Eve.

Alia reshared a photo from Akansha's Instagram, and in the photo, they can be seen celebrating the eve of Christmas Eve in the most adorable of night suits and the Christmas tree, and loads of laughter with it as well. With the music in place, the caption read, "Happy Christmas Eve Eve, If you know, you know." Alia was all hearts for the photo as she reshared it on her account, and well, we want to have our Christmas Eve Eve too!

Check out Alia Bhatt's photo with Akansha:

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for an upcoming film with , Brahmastra. Though the film has been delayed further, the actress also has in store a number of other films, including a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Takht, and a few more for that matter.

