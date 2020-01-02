Alia Bhatt shares a perfect selfie with ‘Best Boys’ Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji from New Year celebration

Alia Bhatt treats her fans with a beautiful selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji and we can’t take our eyes off it.

and ’s love affair is a known fact in the industry now and the lovebirds are going strong with their relationship. The couple leaves no chance to spend some quality time together and has been on several vacations together. However, Alia, who often shares beautiful pictures from her vacations, never posted a picture with her man from their holidays together. But looks like the year 2020 started on a different note for the Raazi actress who treated her fans with a loved filled selfie with beau Ranbir.

Yes! You read that right. Alia Bhatt, who flew to an exotic location to ring in the New Year, has a shared a glimpse of their celebration together wherein she was posing happily with her best boys Ranbir and their director friend Ayan Mukerji. This beautiful picture featured Alia posing in a pink coloured off-shoulder top and Ranbir was sporting a black t-shirt with a black band around his forehead, while Ayan was shirtless. While the picture itself made us go aww, the beautiful background of a vast sea and the setting sun added wonders to this selfie.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s picture with Ranbir and Ayan:

To note, Alia has been sharing stunning pictures from her New Year vacation on social media which have been a real treat for the sore eyes. In fact, her sun-kissed picture welcoming 2020 whole-heartedly was pure bliss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gully Boy actress will soon be seen sharing the screen space with beau Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial Brahmastra. Besides, she also has interesting movies in her kitty at the moment including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Credits :Instagram

Read More