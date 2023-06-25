Alia Bhatt shares PIC from vacay with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and it has a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twist

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the power couple of B-town, were recently seen jetting off with their daughter Raha for a quick holiday. Reportedly, the gorgeous Kapoor family is holidaying in Dubai currently. Ranbir and Alia's pictures from Dubai enjoying dinner dates were shared on social media recently. A while ago, Alia took to Instagram and she decided to give a 'sweet' sneak peek into her vacation with a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twist to it.

Alia Bhatt gives a peek into her vacay with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Alia recently won hearts after the teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled on social media. Ranveer Singh and Alia look like the new-age Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and netizens are mighty impressed by the duo. Ahead of the trailer launch, Alia decided to take a quick vacation with her husband and daughter. Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a picture featuring a cheesecake and black sunnies. She is seen holding the plate and flaunting her cool rings. Along with the picture, she decided to use the song Tum Na Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She wrote, "Very appropriate lyrics for my feeling's currently :)." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Alia jetted off to Dubai for holidays soon after returning from Brazil. She was seen attending Netflix's Tudum event with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. This year, Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The trio launched the much-awaited trailer at the event in Brazil. Netizens have been loving Alia's negative character in it. Her film will release on Netflix on August 11. On the same day, Ranbir's Animal will hit theatres.

Apart from her Hollywood debut, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the pipeline. Once she returns from her holiday, she will start promoting the film with Ranveer. It will release on July 28. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

