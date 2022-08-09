Alia Bhatt shares PIC from Italy vacay with Ranbir Kapoor; Sonam Kapoor says 'went there for my babymoon too'

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 27. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. Ever since their wedding, the duo has been busy with their professional lives and now finally, Alia and Ranbir have taken time out for themselves and are currently vacationing in Italy.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia have taken off to Italy for around a week to spend some time with each other. Now, the Student Of The Year 2 actress shared a selfie from her holiday with Ranbir and her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photo. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia also thanked her fans for showing love for her recently released film, Darlings. She captioned the picture: "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for al the love my lovesssss." Reacting to the photo, Sonam Kapoor sent love to Alia and said: "I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!"

Check out Alia Bhatt's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia’s maiden production under her production house Eternal Sunshine Pvt Ltd, Darlings, was recently released on Netflix and it has been receiving positive responses ever since. The dark comedy film also featured Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew.



Apart from this, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Next, the actress will star in Jee Le Zara, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Next, Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reveal keeping their relationship secret from BFF Ayan Mukerji: We thought he would..