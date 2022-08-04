Alia Bhatt shares PIC of Ranbir Kapoor making hearts for her, reveals Brahmastra star's best trait as co-actor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving couple goals. Ever since the two stars have gotten married to each other, they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Well, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Darlings. She will be making her debut as a producer from this film. She recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram handle and answered some of the fan questions. The one answer that caught our attention was about Ranbir as a co-star.

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s best trait as a co-star

One of the fans asked her ‘best trait of Ranbir as a co-star?’ to this Alia Bhatt replied, “Ranbir is the easiest person to work with! He’s so punctual! He’s so giving as an actor! He never leaves the set! His discipline is beyond brilliant!!! With this answer, Alia Bhatt shared a cute picture of Ranbir Kapoor who can be seen lying on the floor making a heart with both his hands. Alia also wrote, “Also he would make these little hearts for me in between shots!” with a fire emoji.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s picture:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. It marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

